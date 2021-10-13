CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trawler bycatch debate heats up after dismal 2021 returns

By Elizabeth Earl
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Cover picture for the articleFishermen are calling for state and federal fisheries managers to make changes to salmon bycatch limits for trawlers as chinook salmon numbers plummet across Alaska. Chinook salmon returns were dismal virtually everywhere in Alaska this year, from Southeast to the Bering Sea, with few exceptions. That follows a trend, as abundance has declined over roughly the last decade. Commercial fishermen have lost most of their opportunity to harvest kings, and sport fisheries have been restricted. Now subsistence fisheries are being reined in to help preserve the runs.

