Income Tax

Banks would have to give IRS data on accounts with more than $600 under proposal to catch tax cheats

By Karin Price Mueller
Alaska Journal of Commerce
 6 days ago

As Congress negotiates the details of the reconciliation bill, a big question is how to pay for all the new spending. One proposal would give the IRS a better chance to track down tax cheats. It would require banks to report to the IRS all accounts with a balance of...

alaskajournal.com

NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Banks' fight against IRS reporting may hinge on centrist Democrats

WASHINGTON — As Democrats try to advance a proposal to enlist banks in a crackdown on tax evaders, the party’s centrists could play a pivotal role in determining the plan’s fate. But where moderates will come down on the measure is still somewhat of a mystery. The proposal requiring banks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's inside the Treasury's proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

As part of President Joe Biden's plan to crack down on tax evasion by the wealthy, one proposal has proved incendiary: A plan to require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service several new pieces of information from U.S. bank accounts. It has drawn condemnation from the finance industry and some lawmakers, while stoking fears among ordinary Americans that the government plans to monitor their day-to-day spending.
INCOME TAX
everythinglubbock.com

How the IRS wants to see into your bank account

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, as part of the Biden’s Administration reconciliation deal, the Department of Treasury submitted a proposal that would require banks to submit an annual report on accounts with $600 or more in deposits or withdrawals. The reports will not specify the details of the flow of funds, but the amount involved in the transaction.
INCOME TAX
Club 93.7

The IRS Wants To Monitor Bank Accounts Over $600

President Joe Biden wants to give the Internal Revenue Service the ability to monitor bank accounts that have over $600 in an attempt to take down big corporations. The idea might sound like it would have the best intentions for the average everyday person, but you can also see how this could be too big of a power move for banks to have. Your finances somewhat fall into the category of privacy, and if this bill passes through congress you won't have any.
U.S. POLITICS
wdac.com

Resolution Keeps IRS From Bank Account Information

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators introduced a resolution that, should it be approved by the PA Senate, would call on Congress to oppose a recently introduced effort by the Biden Administration to gain access to bank account information of private citizens and businesses. Last week, the Biden Administration released plans that would allow the Internal Revenue Service to look at bank accounts containing more than $600. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said this federal proposal is misguided and would not target those cheating the system, but instead capture information on nearly every PA taxpayer – individuals and businesses alike. Co-sponsor, Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said the federal proposal would be another example of law-abiding citizens being penalized for the misdeeds of others. The senators have issued a co-sponsorship memo to their colleagues seeking support for the resolution, which was referred to the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

Congressional proposal would speed disaster tax relief

The Internal Revenue Service has been extending tax relief to Americans affected by natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, but recent legislation could make it easier to qualify for federal tax relief. Last month, a group of senators introduced a bipartisan bill known as the Filing Relief for Natural Disasters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

IRS Sets Forth Required Information for a Valid Research Credit Claim for Refund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS has set forth the information that taxpayers will be required to include for a research credit claim for refund to be considered valid. Existing Treasury Regulations require that for a refund claim to be valid, it must set forth sufficient facts to apprise IRS of the basis of the claim. The Chief Counsel memorandum will be used to improve tax administration with clearer instructions for eligible taxpayers to claim the credit while reducing the number of disputes over such claims.
PERSONAL FINANCE

