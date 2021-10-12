Wisconsin's Fertilizer Research Council Providing Funds for UW Research Projects
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Fertilizer Research Council is providing over $100,000 for University of Wisconsin research projects. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, which stated researchers will use the funding to study soil management, soil fertility, plant nutrition, surface and groundwater quality, and other activities that promote the correct use of fertilizer.cwbradio.com
