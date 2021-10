China's recent decision to end financial support for building new coal plants abroad could make a major difference in global efforts to limit the use of fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency estimated in its World Energy Outlook that China ending funding for overseas coal, a new policy announced last month, could lead to the cancellation of up to 190 gigawatts of coal projects and prevent the emission of as much as 20 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide — roughly the same amount that would be saved by the European Union hitting its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO