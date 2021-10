Shaker Heights High School has been one of many schools across the country to fully return to onsite instruction for all students. Pre-pandemic, all Shaker students were in the building, but only some came back Jan. 19, the first day of in-person learning since March 13, 2020. With approval from local and national governments, schools across the U.S. have fully reopened their doors without an online learning option. This change has left many students and family uneasy, with the pandemic still going on.

