Who can request an Industry Pass?
Professionals working in the film industry can apply for an Industry Pass via the online form. This includes but is not limited to: Academics, Film Buyers, Distributors, Exhibitors, Film Commissioners, Film Funds, Film Festivals, Film Financiers, Film Law Firms, Sales Agents, and Promotional Agencies. We will review your application and once we have verified your credentials, you’ll receive confirmation via email. Once accredited, you will be invited to register with online platform Shift72 for access to the digital programme of festival films.raindance.org
