Who can request an Industry Pass?

My mother Ruthie and I shared a huge problem: Unwanted and unwarranted spam telephone calls. For years, when the phone rang, she answered. However, one day, there was a call about increasing the insurance coverage on her car. She hung up when she realized the caller did not know the name of her auto insurance company. What’s funny is that she wasn’t exactly sure of their name either, but she was positive the caller’s guess was incorrect.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO