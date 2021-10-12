CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Prevention Is No Longer Better Than the Cure

By Opinion Writer
New University Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuppose you live on Mars: Each night, you leave your concrete bubble to gaze at the night sky and catch a glimpse of what used to be your home. It looks dimmer than yesterday. This hypothetical scenario could very well be a reality in the near future. According to satellite...

ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
Astronomy.com

The Moon was volcanically active longer than thought, Chang'e 5 confirms

In December 2020, China’s Chang'e 5 mission touched down on Oceanus Procellarum — a region of the Moon that was once a vast plain of molten lava. The site had been targeted by scientists for decades: Curiously, its surface is somewhat sparse with impact craters, suggested that its last lava flood had occurred quite recently (in lunar terms). Determining its age was one of the mission’s top priorities.
ASTRONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

How to prevent power from getting the better of you

Making sure people with good intentions get into positions of power is a difficult task. Even the act of holding power can influence the way someone leads. Here are some ways to encourage productive use of power from Harvard Business Review on Oct.4. Authors of the book Power, for All...
ECONOMY
agrinews-pubs.com

Rural Issues: Better united than divided

The colors of autumn are beginning to show as I look across the landscape here in the middle of America. High school football games and FFA contests are regular events. The air smells different with corn and soybean harvest underway. A sweatshirt is needed for early morning chores. Like many...
DECATUR, IL
earth.com

Gobies produce better camouflage when they are alone

Gobies are a family of relatively small fish that can change color as protective camouflage. A new study from the University of Sydney has revealed a strange feature of the color changing ability of gobies. The research showed that gobies change their colors more effectively when they are alone rather than with a group.
WILDLIFE
the university of hawai'i system

Preventative daily aspirin no longer recommended for certain ages

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)’s revision to its 2016 recommendation on the use of aspirin to prevent the first heart attack or stroke in adults without a history of such cardiovascular events made headlines in October. Expert panel member Chien-Wen Tseng, professor and research director in family medicine and community health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM),was interviewed by various news outlets on the USPSTF’s updated draft recommendation, Aspirin Use to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease: Preventive Medication.
HONOLULU, HI
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

COVID-19 vaccination strategies: When is one dose better than two?

WASHINGTON, October 19, 2021 -- In many parts of the world, the supply of COVID-19 vaccines continues to lag behind the demand. While most vaccines are designed as a two-dose regimen, some countries, like Canada, have prioritized vaccinating as many people as possible with a single dose before giving out an additional dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationCanada

Why we must embrace geoengineering and other technologies to stop the climate crisis

Recent adverse climate events — such as summer wildfires — have given Canadians something to worry about. Despite reports that most countries are not on track to meet their 2030 emissions targets to keep the Earth’s warming to within 1.5 C to 2 C, many continue to pin their hopes on fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement. Diplomacy aside, it’s time to do more than agree to cut emissions. Some scientists say an engineered climate recovery must be taken seriously, with aggressive and deliberate management strategies put in place. We need to cultivate citizen interest and government support for research...
ENVIRONMENT
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Heren: When is a right no longer a right?

Kathleen Heren is the lead ombudsman for the Rhode Island State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program in Warwick. Hopefully, you have been following the story of Gov. Dan McKee mandating all health-care workers be fully vaccinated before Oct. 1. I have given this important topic a great deal of thought...
WARWICK, RI
Midland Daily News

It's better to be kind than right

Did you ever read or hear a saying, or quote, that had a profound impact on you? Not just at the moment you first experienced it, but one that created positive change for the rest of your life? Sayings, or quotes, frequently have a positive impact on my life. If someone asked me why, I would probably suggest that my heart and mind are open to accepting a different perspective.
MIDLAND, MI
ricethresher.org

Masks no longer required for indoor gatherings less than 10

Masks will now be required indoors only for gatherings of more than 10 people, according to an email sent by Crisis Management Advisory Committee Chair Kevin Kirby on Oct. 11. This policy does not apply to classrooms, where students must remain masked. Students do not need to wear masks inside...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Hit hard by the pandemic, researchers expect its impacts to linger for years

The impacts of COVID-19 on Australian university researchers are likely to have consequences for research productivity and quality for many years to come. According to an online survey of academics at the University of Canberra between November 2020 and February 2021, they have deep concerns about their ability to undertake research during the pandemic and the flow-on effects of this. The findings are consistent with those of Research Australia from research in 2020 and 2021 and suggest Australia’s research sector will take a substantive hit from COVID-19. The knowledge produced by university research generates an estimated 10% of Australia’s GDP....
COLLEGES
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: America deserves better than this

America is on life support, and it doesn't seem like the country knows how to fix its issues. We have a divided government, and we always have. Dangerous factions in this country are willing to change the rules because they didn't agree with the outcome of the elections. Social media makes it easy for misinformation to circulate, and unfortunately, so many people have listened to it and believe it.
POLITICS

