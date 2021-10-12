CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling Thrifting Gentrified Is a Distraction From Its Movement

By Opinion Writer
New University Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrifting, a popular, sustainable option for many college students looking to purchase clothing, has recently gotten its share of discourse on social media. With the rise of apps like Depop and Poshmark encouraging reselling, along with corporations and vintage stores gouging prices for second-hand clothing that was originally oriented to be affordable, thrifting’s popularity raises issues pertaining to overconsumption and gentrification. There’s no doubt that the increased popularity of thrifting has led to some problems; however, far-fetched calls of gentrification and overconsumption can deter people from this environmentally-conscious movement, taking these genuine concerns to extreme levels.

