CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Tight supplies underpin wheat market. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 6-3/4 cents at $7.43 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 5-3/4 cents to $7.54-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was 5-1/2 cents higher at $9.73-1/4. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in corn but gains kept in check by speedy harvest pace in the United States. * Benchmark CBOT December corn found support at its 40-day moving average overnight. Resistance noted at the contract's 50-day moving average, a level it has not topped since Oct 6. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that 52% of the corn crop had been harvested as of Oct. 17. The five-year average is 41%. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1/2 cent at $5.33-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on trade talk of rising demand from China, the top buyer of the oilseed. Strength in the global vegetable oils and crude oil markets adds support to soybeans. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day moving average overnight after hitting resistance at that key technical point on Monday. * November soybeans were last 3-1/4 cents higher at $12.24-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

