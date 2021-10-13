CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).

