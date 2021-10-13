CLYMER MAYOR SETS TIME FOR “TRUNK OR TREAT”

During Tuesday night’s meeting of Clymer Borough Council, the borough’s mayor proclaimed the official “trunk or treat” time for Halloween. Mayor Christina King said that the traditional Halloween parade will start at 1:30 PM on October 31st starting at Morris and 6th Streets. After the parade, kids can head down to the parking lot of the fire department to take part in the “Trunk or Treat”. King said that the borough encouraged doing the “Trunk or Treat” rather than doing the traditional door-to-door trick or treating due to safety concerns.