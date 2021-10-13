CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clymer, PA

CLYMER MAYOR SETS TIME FOR “TRUNK OR TREAT”

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 6 days ago

During Tuesday night’s meeting of Clymer Borough Council, the borough’s mayor proclaimed the official “trunk or treat” time for Halloween. Mayor Christina King said that the traditional Halloween parade will start at 1:30 PM on October 31st starting at Morris and 6th Streets. After the parade, kids can head down to the parking lot of the fire department to take part in the “Trunk or Treat”. King said that the borough encouraged doing the “Trunk or Treat” rather than doing the traditional door-to-door trick or treating due to safety concerns.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clymer, PA
City
Morris, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clymer Borough Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy