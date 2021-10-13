DWCS Season 5, Week 7 video: Viacheslav Borshchev lands devastating one-punch KO on Chris Duncan
Viacheslav Borshchev delivered a blistering finish that should likely punch his ticket to the UFC. Borshchev improved his pro record to 5-1 with an incredible one-punch KO in the second round of an exciting lightweight tilt on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 7 against Chris Duncan. The Team Alpha Male standout had Duncan hurt in the first before his game opponent was able to get the fight to the mat.www.mmafighting.com
