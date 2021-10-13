iQOO Neo5s key specifications tipped, may debut this month

On Wednesday, Realme will be announcing a new Q-series phone called the Realme Q3s. A reliable tipster from China has leaked the pricing of the Q3s before launch. The new leak reveals that the Realme Q3s will be available with a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (~$310) in the offline market of China. As per the leak, this pricing belongs to the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the Q3s. There is no information on whether the phone will be released in markets outside China. If it is planned for the global markets, then it is likely to carry a different moniker as Realme’s Q-series branding is exclusive to the Chinese market.

