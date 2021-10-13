CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iQOO Neo5s key specifications tipped, may debut this month

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo5 smartphone and it was quickly followed by iQOO Neo5 Lite (Vitality Edition). Recent reports have revealed that the company might soon launch a new Neo branded phone in China. The final moniker of the device is not known yet. Chinese tipster Bald Panda has shared the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo smartphone. Another Chinese tipster Arsenal has shared some more details about the phone. She has named the device as the iQOO Neo5s.

