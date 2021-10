OPPO isn’t the top name in China when it comes to the mobile market but it certainly is getting more popular. It is further integrating its business and technologies with OnePlus so no wonder we are hearing more great ideas. Patent images for a foldable phone from Oppo were actually spotted as early as 2017. We have seen the concept OPPO foldable phone that was followed by other designs. OPPO filed patent for a foldable smartphone and we believe the company has been working on one and may release a model in the near future.

