Walton County, GA

A Ribbon Cutting for the new corporate offices of Future Services will take place Friday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walton County Chamber of Commerce will be at the new corporate offices of Future Services at 11 a.m. on Friday for a Ribbon Cutting. Future Services is a family owned and operated pest, termite, and lawn care company that has been in business since 1998. They operate in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The ribbon cutting event is to celebrate the newly built corporate office in Loganville, GA.

