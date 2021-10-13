Election Central: Brandon Cory Goldberg, Candidate Atlanta City Council (Post 1 At Large)

Compiled by Dawn Montgomery and Itoro N. Umontuen | The Atlanta Voice

In what ways do you believe your experience will assist you in your position, if elected? *

My extensive service in community organizations spans numerous categories of groups. From political to professional to religious, I have years of experience bringing people from different backgrounds and perspectives together to tackle difficult issues. This is exactly the kind of bridge-building that Atlanta needs.

What would you do differently than the predecessor in the position/office you’re running for? *

A perfect example is with the police training facility. Instead of a discussion on what kind of facility we should have and how we can work with police, the discussion was on the location. Regardless of whether someone liked the location, it should have been obvious to leaders that this was going to be a major conflict and delay. The location should have been changed at the start to avoid this.

If elected, what is your plan of action the first 100 days in office? *

What prevents us from solving our issues is the divide in our community. We need not look any further than the 2017 mayoral runoff precinct results to see the stark divide in Atlanta. We need to bring people together from different backgrounds and perspectives to identify solutions that will have buy-in from all sides. As with my campaign, I will assemble community committees to do just this.