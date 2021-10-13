CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Election Central: Brandon Cory Goldberg, Candidate Atlanta City Council (Post 1 At Large)

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvgJ3_0cPST9u700

Compiled by Dawn Montgomery and Itoro N. Umontuen | The Atlanta Voice

In what ways do you believe your experience will assist you in your position, if elected? *

My extensive service in community organizations spans numerous categories of groups. From political to professional to religious, I have years of experience bringing people from different backgrounds and perspectives together to tackle difficult issues. This is exactly the kind of bridge-building that Atlanta needs.

What would you do differently than the predecessor in the position/office you’re running for? *

A perfect example is with the police training facility. Instead of a discussion on what kind of facility we should have and how we can work with police, the discussion was on the location. Regardless of whether someone liked the location, it should have been obvious to leaders that this was going to be a major conflict and delay. The location should have been changed at the start to avoid this.

If elected, what is your plan of action the first 100 days in office? *

What prevents us from solving our issues is the divide in our community. We need not look any further than the 2017 mayoral runoff precinct results to see the stark divide in Atlanta. We need to bring people together from different backgrounds and perspectives to identify solutions that will have buy-in from all sides. As with my campaign, I will assemble community committees to do just this.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Lawmakers repping Buckhead in Georgia Legislature speak out against Buckhead City

Monday afternoon, the Atlanta delegation within the Georgia Legislature held a press conference at the State Capitol as they spoke out against the proposed Buckhead cityhood measure. “There is a move underway to remove Buckhead — the beautiful, wonderful neighborhood that we all enjoy — from the city of Atlanta,” said state Sen. Nan Orrock, who chairs Atlanta’s legislative delegation. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Early Voting Kicks Off in Atlanta

  As early voting begins in the City of Atlanta, we are reminded of a song by DeBarge, “It was all a dream, a simple fantasy, that I wish was reality…” The mayor’s race went into overdrive on May 6th when the city’s current mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she would not seek reelection. With her decision, Bottoms became the […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

NNAF selects publisher of The Atlanta Voice for board of directors

The National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF) announced Janis L. Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice to its board of directors. As a member of the board, Ware will serve a one year term which began October 2021. “It is an honor to be included on this board of respected newspapers throughout the country,” Ware said. “While I have always believed […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Public Schools hosts Mayoral Candidate Forum

  Getting a chance to ask mayoral candidates questions doesn’t come often but for six Atlanta Public School (APS) students, their opportunity came Monday. With this being the only forum dedicated to education and only three mayoral candidates were in attendance. Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens and Sharon Gay sat before students and families to talk about the pressing matters effecting […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia

A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election. The suit sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots to see if any were illegitimate. The lawsuit was originally filed in December and alleged evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. It was filed by nine Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Press Club to induct former The Atlanta Voice Editor-In-Chief into Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Press Club recently announced that Marshall Latimore, former Editor-In-Chief of The Atlanta Voice, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on November 11. Latimore died earlier this year on March 10 at the age of 36. He came to The Atlanta Voice in 2017 after serving as the Editor-In-Chief of Nashville’s Stay On The Go Magazine. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Gay speaks with The Atlanta Voice

Sharon Gay is an attorney, community leader and manager that has called Atlanta home for the last 42 years. In her interview with our Chief Brand Officer, Dawn Montgomery, Gay says she will deliver effective, honest, and neighborhood-focused leadership to City Hall that all Atlantans deserve. Gay also discusses ways to develop the vacant land owned by the Atlanta Housing […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Andre Dickens speaks with The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announced his candidacy for Mayor on May 13th. Dickens is a southwest Atlanta native and a graduate of Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He currently is chair of the council transportation committee. In his interview with our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, Dickens touts his S.A.F.E. Streets Atlanta, a 4-Point Plan to reduce violent […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Felicia Moore speaks to The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore filed paperwork on Jan. 20th with the State of Georgia with a run for mayor in mind. Nearly nine months later, Moore is one of the front runners in this year’s mayoral race. Moore has been a member of the Atlanta City Council for twenty years, serving as the leader of District Nine in […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Kasim Reed speaks to The Atlanta Voice

The 59th Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, filed paperwork on June 10, 2021 to run for Mayor of Atlanta for the third time. 24 hours after his announcement, Reed raised $550,000 according to Anne Torres, Reed’s Director of Communications. As Reed sits down with our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, he lays out why he jumped back into politics, why […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia […]
DALLAS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Leaders and Organizations Come Together to Discuss Electrifying School Buses

Among other pressing topics within school systems, decreasing diesel fuel usage is now on the list. The American Lung Association (ALA) and Mothers & Others For Clean Air met to discuss health and education and how moving from diesel fuel to electric school buses will improve that for students.  The panelists of this meeting included Georgia State Representative Teri Anulewicz […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet Atlanta’s 2021 Mayoral candidates

We have contacted each candidate for Mayor a series of questions in order to get to know them. We have sent each candidate a simple questionnaire which asks why they’re running for Mayor, an explanation of their platforms and more. Each candidate is listed in alphabetical order. Here are their responses, in their entirety, unedited and in their own […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

United Way and the City of Atlanta Announce the Emergency Rental Assistance Program Re-opens with New Round of Funding

ATLANTA – October 4, 2021 – United Way of Greater Atlanta and the City of Atlanta announced today that the Emergency Housing Assistance Program will re-open October 4th to distribute an additional $12M in Department of Treasury funding received through the United States Treasury. The current Emergency Rental Assistance Program totaling $15.2M in federal funds is on track to distribute […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Slow Rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Sparks Rally at DCA

On October 1, a small group of activists held a rally outside of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) office in Druid Hills over the slow rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance funds.  Several of the attendees of the protest work with the Assist and Resist Campaign and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Community activist Estevan Hernandez led the […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Labor Shortage Affecting Metro Atlanta Restaurants In a Big Way

  The restaurant was half-full with patrons at tables enjoying their meals and exchanging conversation when a sign was placed in the front window: Only Serving To Go Orders. The lack of available servers forced the restaurant’s manager to move to a faster and less friendly way to serve their customers.  Scenarios like what happened Saturday afternoon are taking place […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene raises more than $1M in third quarter

During the third quarter, Democrat Marcus Flowers is successfully fundraising off of Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene’s penchant for controversy in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Flowers’s campaign raised $1.3 million between July 1 and September 30th, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The campaign also has more than $1 million in cash on hand with more than 162,000 contributions from […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

South Fulton Honors Youngest Certified Farmer in Georgia

  Elected officials came together in South Fulton to honor the youngest certified farmer in the State of Georgia. Six-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson owns and operates her own garden with the help of her parents Quentin and Ursula Johnson. “When I first met Kendall… at the garden,” said City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Williams “the enthusiasm— I wish more […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy