Crafton Hills College alum rows for Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Crafton Hills College (CHC) alum Laura Goodkind crossed the finish line for Team USA on the world stage in Tokyo during the 2020 Paralympic Games. It was the second appearance (Goodkind’s first was 2016) at the Paralympics for the rower and 2009 CHC graduate. During both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Goodkind competed in the mixed double sculls event and placed tenth in their event for both Games.iecn.com
