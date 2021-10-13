Enka wins first conference game since 2018 with 25-14 victory over Roberson
Candler — (WLOS) The Enka Jets earned their second win of the year, and the first in their conference since 2018, with a Tuesday night victory over T.C. Roberson. Cam Wait got the party started for the home side with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Xander Godfrey on the first possession of the game. However, the Rams answered with a 9-yard touchdown run by Reno Jeter on the ensuing possession to take a 7-6 lead.wlos.com
