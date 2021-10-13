Enka wins first conference game since 2018 with 25-14 victory over Roberson

ALVA, Okla. – The Rangers soccer team was looking for another big win over the Tigers of East Central as Northwestern hosted their third straight home game, second in conference play. The Red and Black were coming in strong as they looked for their first conference win of the 2021 season. Northwestern did just that with a 4-1 victory to earn their first Great American Conference victory since November of 2019. The Rangers used two goals in each half to earn the victory Monday evening.

