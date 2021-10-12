CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A warm-up is on the way

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of two fronts will pass through the area this week, starting tonight. The first front is weak and has little to no precipitation associated with it. Overnight lows this evening look to range from the mid-50s in the mountains to the mid-60s by the Bay. As the weak boundary moves through our region Wednesday morning, winds will come out of the west/southwest, due to high pressure to our south, which will help to burn off any morning fog that develops and warm us up to around 80 degrees. High pressure will remain nearby Thursday and Friday and we’ll continue to see above-normal temperatures and a decent amount of sunshine on both days. Each night this week, after the sun sets, we’ll see mostly clear to clear skies and patchy dense fog will look to develop. Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 50s and mid-60s. A strong cold front will slowly approach our region Saturday, but out ahead of the front we look to be warm once again, staying about 15 degrees above normal. The front could bring a round of strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/early evening, with the biggest concern being gusty winds. Once the front clears our coast late Saturday, high pressure regains control of the area throughout the middle portion of next week as temperatures become more seasonable.

