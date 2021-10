VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks were going to be better this season, no matter what, because they couldn’t possibly be as bad as they showed last year. An exhibition-less training camp with new players, followed by a starting schedule that looked like an elementary-school dare – 16 games in 27 days, 10 of them on the road, with four sets of back-to-backs – an avalanche of injuries, and then the most debilitating coronavirus outbreak of the NHL season, which left the hollowed-out Canucks to play their final 19 games in 32 games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO