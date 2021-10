BROSSARD, Que. — It’s Wednesday, but it feels like Monday after Dominique Ducharme delivered bad news following Montreal Canadiens practice. The coach said he has no confidence Carey Price, recovering from off-season knee surgery, will be able to join the Canadiens at practice before the season begins in Toronto next week. A non-COVID-related illness has kept the franchise goaltender away from the facility for several days and it’ll be a slow burn upon his return to get back into the rotation with his teammates and eventually appear in a game.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO