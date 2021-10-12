CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIU SDM White Coat Ceremony Reaffirms Students’ Commitment to Dentistry

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) hosted its 20th annual White Coat Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8 in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey. The ceremony celebrated the second-year cohort of 50 dental students representing the Class of 2024, as well as an additional six International Advanced Placement Program dental students who will graduate with the Class of 2022.

