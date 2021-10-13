CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I want to prove them right': Rising Habs star Suzuki, on US$63M deal

By Stu Cowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being 22 years old and signing a contract worth US$63 million. That’s what Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki did Tuesday, when he agreed to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.875 million. That’s more than a $7 million-a-year raise from his current three-year, NHL entry-level contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $863,333 that has one year remaining. The new contract, which kicks in next season, will pay Suzuki an average of $96,036 per game — up from the $10,528 average on his current deal — and will also make him the highest-paid forward on the team, topping Brendan Gallagher’s $6.5 million annual salary-cap hit.

