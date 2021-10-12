Canucks preview: Travis Green welcomes new coaches after a season of survival

Unlike the three prior entries in this series which included a few new names and faces, the Senators’ coaching staff and front office this year will look nearly identical to last year’s. Naturally, some fans will love that fact and some will loathe it. As we’ve discussed at length around these parts, it can prove challenging to objectively assess the performance of individuals who have focused for years on stockpiling draft picks and not actually winning hockey games. With that said, general manager Pierre Dorion proclaimed that the fun should commence any time now so he can fault no one but himself for the added pressure for him and his coaching/management staff to perform this season after four years of lottery picks and mediocrity.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO