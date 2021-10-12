Canucks preview: Travis Green welcomes new coaches after a season of survival
Travis Green could have been a fireman. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Vancouver Canucks coach is adept at dousing flames sparked by indifferent team play or ignited by individual selfishness. However, the raging blaze that took a physical and mental toll on his club during the last National Hockey League season threatened to spin out of control.www.kingstonthisweek.com
