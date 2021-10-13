Another round of widespread rain for Western WA with snow falling across the mountains.

Seattle - Cool and showery for the lowlands with snow across the Cascades! That's the theme for the next 12-24 hours around the area. Highs Tuesday struggling again to get out of the 40s! Chilly for sure! The metro area only near 50 and that's about 12 degrees colder than where we are supposed to land by the end of the day! The normal season high for this time of year is 62 and dropping to 61 Wednesday. By the end of October the average high will be 56.