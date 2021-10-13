Continuing Coverage: YRMC grieves Dr. Sugata Das

Hospital's top doctor shares reaction to loss of the local cardiologist - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - We're learning more about Yuma Cardiologist, Dr. Sugata Das in the wake of Monday's tragic plane crash in Santee. On Tuesday, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said the doctor was an active member of the Yuma community.

YRMC Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bharat Magu, said Dr. Das was someone everyone wanted to be around.

"You know, he was one of the many individuals that was so active in medical staff, so active in the medical community, so active in the community outside the hospital in Yuma," said Dr. Magu.

He said Dr. Das worked for the Yuma hospital for over 15 years. He will be most remembered for his passion for life and helping people.

"One of the most energetic physicians in the medical staff. Very vivacious personality," said Dr. Magu.

The loss is felt across the Yuma community. A former patient, John Libkie, shares that he is heartbroken by Dr. Das' passing.

"I had a massive heart attack about 12 years ago, and they rushed me to the hospital and that's when I met him. And he saved my life. If it hadn't been for him I would of been dead," said Libkie.

Libkie said he would see the cardiologist every six months.

New details on the UPS driver who also died in the crash have emerged. We can confirm that 30-year UPS veteran, Steve Krueger was driving when Dr. Das' plane clipped the truck.

Two others were injured during the plane crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The City of Santee said there is no update on their condition.

