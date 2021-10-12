CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOFD and NOEMS Rescue Victim from Hull of Cargo Ship

 10 days ago

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:34 pm the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) were dispatched on what was originally described as a medical incident at the Poland Ave. Wharf. Arriving on the scene at 5:40 pm, First Responders were directed to an adult male who had fallen approximately 60ft into the hull of a cargo. A full one-alarm contingent of NOFD Fire Operations and Rescue personnel were requested to the scene at 5:45 pm. Firefighters performed what can best be described as a “High Angle Technical Rescue”. This procedure required fire personnel to repel down into the hull of the ship, with spine board and other rescue equipment in tow, before pulling the victim up to the safety of the ship’s deck. The victim, a longshoreman working on the vessel at the time, was conscious, alert and communicating with First Responders during the entire rescue. A right broken arm was the only injury confirmed prior to the victim being transported to a local hospital by NOEMS personnel for further observation.

Eight NOFD units carrying twenty-three Fire Operations and Rescue personnel were dispatched to this incident. All units were returned, and the incident placed under control at 6:24 pm. The Port of New Orleans Harbor Police also assisted in the mitigation of this incident.

Call Received: 5:34 pm

Dispatched: 5:34 pm

On Scene: 5:40 pm

1 Alarm Requested: 5:45 pm

Under Control: 6:24 pm

NOFD Units: 8

NOFD Personnel: 23

Victims: 1 Adult Male/Broken Right Arm

