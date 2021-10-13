CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sebastian Bach Calls Out Anti-Biden Musicians – 'F–k You and Your Band'

By Chad Childers
Having a public persona often provides artists a platform to share their views, but it doesn't mean that it won't come without opposition. So when one musician, Staind's Aaron Lewis, used the concert stage to lead a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant in the president's birthplace and later blamed Democrats for "every fucking scar on this country," a rebuttal recently came from Sebastian Bach, who served up an F-bomb response right back.

