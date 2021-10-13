CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Vermont With A Forest And An Overlook Is Quite The Hike

By Marla Stein
Only In Vermont
Only In Vermont
 6 days ago

For a hiking adventure that’ll make you feel as if you’ve stepped into your very own fairytale, plan an outing to Overlook Trail via West River Trail in Jamaica, Vermont. In addition to enjoying time in nature, this 2.4-mile breathtaking loop trail has scenic views that include a river, a forest, a cave, and vantage points that’ll leave you speechless.

Read on to learn more about this one-of-a-kind hike in Vermont that’ll make you feel as if you’ve escaped to another time!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSF3D_0cPSOOfS00
To reach Overlook Trail via West River Trail, head to Jamaica, Vermont. This scenic hike is perfect for a nature walk or a more strenuous hiking adventure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3li2rx_0cPSOOfS00
You'll be wowed by the breathtaking views from the overlooks on the trail. On a clear day you'll be able to see for miles!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBMgC_0cPSOOfS00
If you happen to hit the Overlook Trail in September or October, be prepared to have your jaw drop when you take in the stunning fall foliage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcRxi_0cPSOOfS00
In addition to checking out the cave on the trail, have fun exploring the massive boulders along the path too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYGAQ_0cPSOOfS00
Enjoy listening to the sounds of rushing water as you check out the West River during the hike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwT7v_0cPSOOfS00
As long as your furry friend is on a leash, they can join you in hiking through this part of Vermont too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxdmL_0cPSOOfS00
Of course, remember to bring your camera so you can take pictures that'll look like a painting.

To get started on planning your adventure to Overlook Trail via West River Trail, check out AllTrails for more information. If you’d like to explore more trails after hitting this one, take a look at this article: If There Are Only 11 Hikes You Ever Do In Vermont, Make Them These.

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Vermont is for people who LOVE the Green Mountain State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

