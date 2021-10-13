The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Vermont With A Forest And An Overlook Is Quite The Hike

For a hiking adventure that’ll make you feel as if you’ve stepped into your very own fairytale, plan an outing to Overlook Trail via West River Trail in Jamaica, Vermont. In addition to enjoying time in nature, this 2.4-mile breathtaking loop trail has scenic views that include a river, a forest, a cave, and vantage points that’ll leave you speechless.

Read on to learn more about this one-of-a-kind hike in Vermont that’ll make you feel as if you’ve escaped to another time!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

To reach Overlook Trail via West River Trail, head to Jamaica, Vermont. This scenic hike is perfect for a nature walk or a more strenuous hiking adventure.

You'll be wowed by the breathtaking views from the overlooks on the trail. On a clear day you'll be able to see for miles!

If you happen to hit the Overlook Trail in September or October, be prepared to have your jaw drop when you take in the stunning fall foliage.

In addition to checking out the cave on the trail, have fun exploring the massive boulders along the path too.

Enjoy listening to the sounds of rushing water as you check out the West River during the hike.

As long as your furry friend is on a leash, they can join you in hiking through this part of Vermont too.

Of course, remember to bring your camera so you can take pictures that'll look like a painting.

