Mixing the great American traditions of gaudy showmanship and practical ingenuity, the “As Seen on TV” genre encompasses a great deal of zany products. The brand may well have been ahead of its time when it got started over twenty years ago. The best As Seen on TV products each had their own viral moments, even before we knew what “going viral” meant. In addition to the late-night infomercials we’ve all come to know and love, the modern era has introduced us to a new type of As Seen on TV product. Shark Tank is the perfect incubator for new and...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO