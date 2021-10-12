County Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, October 12

The Hamilton County Conservation Board will meet Thursday,October 28 at 9:30 at the Briggs Woods Golf Course Clubhouse. The board will review the report on operations at the golf course this year as the season is beginning to wrap up in the next few weeks. A proposal for a security system at the clubhouse will be discussed. There will be a look at the operations in Bells Mill, Briggs Woods and Little Wall Lake parks and conservation areas. Conservation director Brian Lammers will present his monthly report to the board.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO