County Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, October 12

The Fairfield County Council meets on Monday October 11th at 6pm inside chambers of the Government Complex in Winnsboro. Items on the agenda include Ordinance readings on Fairfield Facilities Corporation, approval of certain parcels of land known as the hospital property, and recycling sites, discussion of Chamber of Commerce, and zoning board of appeals, and an executive session to receive information on the county administrator search, among other items. All Fairfield County Council meetings are open to the public and are streamed live at the Fairfield County YouTube Channel.
