Kay Moore was a visitor at the October 12 Macoupin County board meeting to bring to the board’s awareness an animal control issue. Moore owned a miniature donkey that she kept as a pet. Her donkey was attacked by a group of three dogs in December of 2019 and died as a result of those attacks. Moore claims that had the animal control report been made within the 10 day statute to file such a claim the owner of the dogs could have been charged with being a reckless dog owner, the dogs impounded, and proof of their vaccination demanded. When she called the animal control administrator he failed to file the report in the allotted time claiming a lack of knowledge in the law.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO