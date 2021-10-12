Rare Beverly Hills MOB Minutes from Cedars-Sinai Goes for $82M
A three-story medical office building located at 150 North Robertson Blvd. in Beverly Hills recently sold for $81.5 million. Also known as the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, the property is comprised of 67,510 square feet of class-A space and leased to a diverse roster of physicians as well as other high-profile medical tenants. 150 North Robertson is centrally located, just minutes from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.www.connectcre.com
