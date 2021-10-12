CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Rare Beverly Hills MOB Minutes from Cedars-Sinai Goes for $82M

By Lisa Brown
connectcre.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-story medical office building located at 150 North Robertson Blvd. in Beverly Hills recently sold for $81.5 million. Also known as the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, the property is comprised of 67,510 square feet of class-A space and leased to a diverse roster of physicians as well as other high-profile medical tenants. 150 North Robertson is centrally located, just minutes from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

www.connectcre.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
City
Beverly Hills, CA
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
Reuters

Brazil Senate report drops call for homicide charge against Bolsonaro -reports

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating Brazil's handling of COVID-19 have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors, Brazilian media reported Wednesday. Senators leading the congressional probe met late Tuesday to discuss a report prepared by...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinai#Marketing Management#Cedars Sinai Goes#The Beverly Hills Medical#Ucla#Meridian Property Company#The Porte Coch Re

Comments / 0

Community Policy