After nearly 15 hours of debate that ended early Wednesday morning, the Texas House passed a proposal for new political boundaries for itself along near party lines in the middle of the night. The plan, which members of the public can view here, aims to shore up the Republican majority for the upcoming decade. Trump won 85 of the redrawn Texas House districts leaving 65 which were won by Joe Biden. Currently, the House is represented by 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats where Trump only won in 76 of the House Districts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO