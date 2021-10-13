CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose woman pleads guilty to fake cancer scheme

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman who raised more than $100,000 by claiming she had cancer and needed treatment pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud.

Amanda Riley, 36, entered the plea before a federal judge in San Jose and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced in February, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

In her plea agreement, the San Jose woman acknowledged that between 2012 and 2019, she raised money by falsely claiming she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma and solicited donations on social media.

“She posted photos of medications, photos of herself at hospitals, and photos of herself allegedly suffering the side effects of chemotherapy” and even shaved her head to make it appear she had lost it from treatment, the U.S. attorney’s statement said.

Riley also organized several in-person fundraisers, prosecutors said.

She acknowledged receiving more than 400 donations.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California police investigate use of force in arrest

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police department is investigating an altercation recorded on video in which an officer punched a trespassing suspect during an arrest. The video showed the Hemet police officer face-to-face with the man, who told the officer he would take off a backpack he was...
The Associated Press

Slain Phoenix-area deputy honored at funeral

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect was remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and serve. Mourners and fellow law enforcement officers packed a church Tuesday in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale to honor Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz. Only with the sheriff’s office for three years, the 45-year-old Ruiz was an older recruit. But that didn’t deter him from putting forth his best efforts.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January. Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Former Kentucky constable sentenced to 11 years in prison

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky constable that was convicted of violating people’s rights by illegally searching or detaining them and taking money or other property without going through the legal process has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison. Michael “Wally” Wallace, 47, was sentenced...
The Associated Press

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting...
The Associated Press

Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state attorney general on Tuesday filed two misdemeanor criminal charges against a county sheriff stemming from his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January. Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Wire Fraud#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Anatomy of a kidnapping: Haitian woman recounts abduction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Doris Michel steps outside her home in Haiti, she packs her bulletproof vest and tries to use a bulletproof car. Ever since her father was kidnapped last month in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the 34-year-old Haitian-American woman won’t take any chances. She already travels with one bodyguard, and when she feels extra unsafe, she takes two.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

618K+
Followers
332K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy