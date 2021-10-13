CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-V-Free! Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS, 5-4 over Brewers

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one. Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999, and haven’t won it all since 1995.

CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
Daily Tribune

Replay: NLDS Game 4 live blog: Braves 5, Brewers 4

The Brewers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon. Join blog host JR Radcliffe as he brings you live updates. Be sure to refresh your browser for the newest. It's over. Brewers lose, 5-4. The season is over.
Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house. The Braves’ last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018. They’ve lost nine straight in Los Angeles, getting swept in a three-game series in late August and twice being shut out in the 2018 NL Division Series. Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 19 of their last 22 games in LA. As the wild-card winner, the Dodgers don’t have home-field advantage. They were an MLB-best 58-23 at home, ending regular season on franchise-record 15-game winning streak there.
