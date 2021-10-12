Lane restrictions Wednesday on I-40 at Leupp Bridge

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for restrictions on Interstate 40 at the Leupp Bridge tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 13, as rehabilitation work continues. The Leupp Bridge is located about 50 miles east of Flagstaff, at the junction of I-40 and Leupp Road (State Route 99). Drivers should be prepared to stop and proceed through the work zone with caution. I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 14-foot vehicle width limit in place. The bridge project is part of a $275 million investment ADOT has made to the I-40 corridor over the last five years, which includes improvements to 90 miles of roadway and 35 bridges.