The New York Islanders will have to submit their opening night rosters this coming week. Kieffer Bellows and Sebastian Aho must be protected. The New York Islanders’ depth regarding their main roster is at its high water-mark for the first time in a very long time. But with that comes some problems. In this case, if they try to move certain players down to Bridgeport they would have to clear waivers first. For some it’s doubtful they would get through.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO