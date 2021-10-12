Back 4 Blood Best Builds Guide

Back 4 Blood combines Left 4 Dead's level mechanics with RPG elements, and as such, each character (or Cleaner) has its own bonuses and starting gear. However, players only start with half of the game's eight character cast unlocked. Getting the other half won't take too long for new players though, as it requires making just a bit of progress through Back 4 Blood's campaign. For anyone who is just getting started with the game, we have a guide on essential Back 4 Blood tips for making zombie killing as easy as possible. Back 4 Blood is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, as well as Xbox Game Pass. Check out our tips to know before starting and five cards you should always use.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO