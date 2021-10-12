Your Garden . . . with Sharon McCray: Getting your garden ready for winter is easier than you might imagine

Use mulch to control weeds, preserve moisture and provide a barrier for certain diseases such as peach leaf curl. This is my first column in this paper, so I thought I should tell you a little bit about me. I was educated by the University of California Cooperative Extension as a Master Gardener in 1992 and have remained certified ever since. I established the Home Composting Program in 1994 and became a California Master Naturalist in 2015. I continue to teach horticulture classes and volunteer at Emma Prusch Farm Park in San Jose.