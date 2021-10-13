CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee-Atlanta Runs

 6 days ago

Brewers fourth. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow left field. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep right field to Joc Pederson. Luis Urias walks. Omar Narvaez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Luis Urias to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain singles to center field. Omar Narvaez to third. Luis Urias scores. Eric Lauer out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Albies. Lorenzo Cain to second. Kolten Wong walks. Willy Adames called out on strikes.

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna's administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers will start right-hander Corbin Burnes in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.
MLB
Here's how national oddsmakers are picking the Milwaukee Brewers-Atlanta Braves series

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves split their regular season games. So what do the oddsmakers and writers say about this?. They wrote, "Milwaukee possesses arguably the best starting pitching staff in all of baseball. Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta have the potential to dominate series, and Josh Hader is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. The Brewers offer value in NL Pennant odds at +350."
MLB
Braves 3, Brewers 0: Milwaukee shut out for just third time in postseason as Atlanta evens series

With Max Fried at the top of his game, the Milwaukee Brewers stood no chance. The left-hander struck out nine over six dominant innings and the offense failed to pick Brandon Woodruff up yet again — and this time when it mattered most, as the Brewers dropped Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Atlanta Braves, 3-0, at American Family Field on Saturday night.
MLB
Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
2021 NLDS: How to Watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Without Cable/TV Channels & Streaming

Yes, there is another NLDS series, and it’s between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Will the Braves get a sense of “home-field advantage” because each game of the series will air on TBS? Perhaps — and the Braves will need all the help they can get to slow down the Brew Crew’s mashers Christian Yelich and the red-hot Avisail Garcia.
MLB

