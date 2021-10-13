CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can No. 21 Aggies sustain success after shocking Alabama?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas AM is fresh off the biggest upset of the college football season and coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't want his Aggies resting on their laurels. The No. 21 Aggies savored their slaying of then-No. 1 Alabama but must quickly turn their focus to Missouri in Saturday's SEC matchup in Columbia, Mo.Texas AM (4-2, 1-2 SEC) was sputtering and had fallen out of the rankings before recording the 41-38 home win over Alabama last Saturday.

They returned quite a few of the best skill players in the SEC from 2020, and yet.... 101st in the nation in points per game. That’s... not good. Not at all. We’ll start with the good, though. At running back, the Aggies bring back Isaiah Spiller for his 3rd year, and the dynamic back is an all-around player with back to back seasons of getting right at 1000 yards on the ground. He’s fast, tough to tackle, will fight for yards, and is absurdly excellent at finding cutback lanes in their zone blocking scheme.
