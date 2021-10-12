October 1 Ks Crop Production Estimates Show Corn Production Lower And Soybean And Sorghum Production Higher Than Last Year
Based on October 1 conditions, Kansas’s 2021 corn production is forecast at 742 million bushels, down 3% from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.30 million acres, is down 7% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 140 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year.www.wibwnewsnow.com
