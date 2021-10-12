CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets’ Zach Wilson on Elijah Moore: ‘His time is coming’

By Elite Sports NY
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games. Moore is...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson named NFL Rookie of the Week

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson named Week 4 NFL Rookie of the Week. Anyone who watched Zach Wilson play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans more than likely saw their jaw hit the floor at one point or another over the course of the game. Why? Well … that’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Ole Miss
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Elijah Moore, LB Blake Cashman return to Jets practice

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice Wednesday after clearing concussion protocol. The Jets also designated Blake Cashman to return to practice. The linebacker had been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Moore’s snap share will be worth monitoring after the return of Jamison Crowder...
NFL
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson: We can’t keep trying to come from behind

It’s easy to spot one thing the Jets have to work on during their bye week. The team has not scored a point in the first quarter this season and they’ve scored just 13 points in the first halves of games while going 1-4 to open the season. On Sunday in London, they were down 20-3 at halftime as quarterback Zach Wilson went 5-of-13 for 42 yards and an interception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

One pass by Zach Wilson showed Jets they might have something special

Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte. Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson. Hours after the Jets won their first game of the season, after Zach Wilson made a ridiculous touchdown...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons defense vs. Jets offense: Will Atlanta force Zach Wilson to make mistakes?

You’d be forgiven for not exactly having faith in this Falcons defense right now. While they certainly played soft to close out the Washington game, this unit has had some bright spots during the first four games. It’s not all doom and gloom. Will they be enough against the Jets in London? Let’s take a look.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson will get better with experience

Video of Zach Wilson’s first five games of his NFL career won’t be sent to Canton anytime soon. Wilson has looked overmatched, as most rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL. But Robert Saleh remains confident that with time on the job, Wilson will become the quarterback the Jets believe he can be. Saleh compared the start of Wilson’s career to Josh Allen’s.
NFL
wmleader.com

Zach Wilson’s touchdown bomb wasn’t what impressed Jets most

While Zach Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Davis will lead all the highlight shows, Jets coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with less sexy throws. “What gets lost in the excitement of the explosive plays that he generated was … I think it was 14 of his 18 completions were [thrown] for 7 yards or less,” Saleh said. “He didn’t get hit, there were balls getting in and out of his hands. He had, I don’t have a QB rating in front of me or anything, but I know he was very efficient, and he can play that style of ball. And there was even more to be had in those situations, as we’re all aware that third down to close out the game, the shallow cross to [Ryan Griffin] to close out the game, there are opportunities for even more, which he’ll get better at.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

London Notebook | Zach Wilson and Jets Primed for Quick Liftoff

Fast start. Scoring early has been a challenge for the Jets so far this season. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is determined to change that storyline when the Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Sunday (9:30 am, New York time). "You don't ever...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games. He leads the NFL in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy