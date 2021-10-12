Bartlett to Construct Soybean Crushing Plant in Southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A $300 million soybean processing facility is on its way to southeast Kansas. The Bartlett Company announced they received approval from the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to help build a $300 million soybean crushing facility in the county. That new development, opens a number of opportunities for local farmers, and for job seekers. Montgomery County Commissioner Robert Bever says “As far as jobs in the construction side of it, they’re talking anywhere from 125 to 130 jobs the way it sits right now, and full-time employment after that will be 50 employees, permanent employees with Bartlett.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO