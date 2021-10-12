CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Bartlett to Construct Soybean Crushing Plant in Southeast Kansas

wibwnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article$325 million facility to benefit supply chains for renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS – Bartlett, a Savage Company, has obtained approval from the Board of County Commissioners of Montgomery County, Kansas to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to support Bartlett’s development of a soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. The Bartlett plant will be capable of handling approximately 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually to crush into soybean meal and refined soybean oil, feedstock used in producing renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds.

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Storm Lake Times

BV supervisors approve soybean crush plant zoning request

The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of a 440-acre parcel adjacent to Lake Creek Country Club, a move that drastically improves the chances of a $350 million crush plant being built there in the next three years. A motion by Supervisor Paul Merten triggered the unanimous...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
farmtalknews.com

Sporadic rains, wide planting window lead to long harvest in Southeast Kansas

While soybean harvest is already well under way across Kansas, late plantings, increased double-crop beans and recent rains have slowed progress in the Southeast. Short stints of drought-like conditions and variable weather caused challenges for producers this year, largely based on location. “There’s been a lot of variability this year,”...
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Soybean Crushing Plant Coming to Montgomery County, KS

Bartlett, a Savage Company, will be building a new soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County. The facility that will be built will be capable of handling 38 ½ million bushels of soybeans per year. They expect to process about 100,000-110,000 bushels per day. To build the facility will cost around $325 million and will bring 50 new jobs to the county when finished building. Bill Webster from Bartlett talked about when construction will begin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Montgomery County, KS
City
Bartlett, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Montgomery County, KS
Government
Montgomery County, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Government
Montgomery County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
koamnewsnow.com

Bartlett Company announces new soybean processing facility in SEK

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A $300 million soybean processing facility is on its way to southeast Kansas. The Bartlett Company announced they received approval from the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to help build a $300 million soybean crushing facility in the county. That new development, opens a number of opportunities for local farmers, and for job seekers. Montgomery County Commissioner Robert Bever says “As far as jobs in the construction side of it, they’re talking anywhere from 125 to 130 jobs the way it sits right now, and full-time employment after that will be 50 employees, permanent employees with Bartlett.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD trustees approve construction of new school in southeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District board of trustees voted to approve the construction of a new elementary school in southeast Reno during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The unanimous vote gives the green light for an 86,000 square foot campus to be built in the Rio Wrangler Parkway area.
RENO, NV
hppr.org

Kansas researchers work to make golf balls out of soybeans

Researchers at Pittsburg State University in Kansas are working to see if they can replace the oil-based plastics that go into making golf balls with materials made from soybean oil. So far, they are off to a good start. “We are able to make a polymer, which is as hard...
KANSAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmers “getting after soybeans” in southeast Iowa

October 7, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Farmers are aggressively harvesting soybeans in southeast Iowa. Logan Lyon farms in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “Guys are going extremely hard on soybeans in our area. Last week when our farm operation started going, it was hard to find...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Average Gas Price Reaches $3 Mark

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas has reached the three-dollar per gallon line. Triple-A of Kansas says that the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is now three dollars per gallon. A month ago, that price was $2.91 a gallon, and a...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Soybean Oil
kttn.com

Test for soybean cyst nematodes after soybean harvest

The best time to test for soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is right after soybean harvest, says University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette. Missouri farmers can submit two free tests to SCN Diagnostics through county University of Missouri Extension centers or directly to the SCN Diagnostics laboratory, Bissonnette said. SCN Diagnostics is a plant and nematode screening service based in the MU College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.
AGRICULTURE
Ohio Capital Journal

Economists pan Ohio coal subsidies

Coal subsidies passed in 2019 as part of a historically corrupt energy law are of no help to the state’s economy, the vast majority of a panel of academic economists said in a survey that was released Monday. Of the 22 economists responding, 21 disagreed with the proposition that “subsidies for coal plants paid for […] The post Economists pan Ohio coal subsidies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy