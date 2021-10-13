Seminole votes to move toward purchase of Deer Run, Wekiva golf courses
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to acquire the former Deer Run Golf Course property and the Wekiva Golf Club. The county, which plans to manage the Deer Run property as a public park, petitioned 2,273 Deer Run households for a municipal services benefit unit and received support from 67.2% of nearby property owners. Deer Run homeowners will be assessed an estimated $65-$130 per household annually for 15 years to help pay for the acquisition.www.baynews9.com
