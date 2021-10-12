CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Evergrande Crisis: Harbin In Northeastern China Readies Subsidies, Eases Presale Restrictions As Housing Market Scrambles For Stability

By South China Morning Post
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, is providing subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,497) for homebuyers under 35. The city, a provincial capital, said it would also encourage developers with good credit profiles to re-embark on presale activity sooner than allowed earlier. Such companies can now apply for presale permits

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Washington Post

China’s Evergrande is in trouble. But so is China’s top-down political economy.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company founded in 1996, rolled closer toward formal default this week after failing to meet further payments toward its $300 billion debt. Evergrande isn’t alone — real estate developers in China carry an estimated $5 trillion in debt, and other Chinese property firms this week reportedly defaulted or struggled with repayments.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#South China#Evergrande Crisis#Scmp Knowledge#China Evergrande Group#Country Garden Group
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

China's trade practices come under fire

China's trade policies have come under strong criticism during a review at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The US accused China of "skewing the playing field" by using "unfair trade practices" such as preferential treatment for state businesses. Meanwhile Australia said the country's behaviour was "inconsistent" with its WTO commitments.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Doing business in China as we know it is ‘over,’ expert says

China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller reacted to Chinese opposition to a proposed property tax plan on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. Miller argued the era of doing business in China as we know it is over, but some value remains for high-risk portfolios. LELAND MILLER: I'm not ready to say...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform

China’s economic momentum is slowing. Official figures published this week show GDP growth in the last quarter came in at annual rate of “just” 4.9%. This compares with 7.9% annualised GDP growth for the previous quarter. I say “just” because the last time the Australian economy grew this fast was — checks notes – 80 or so years ago. So China’s economic growth may have slowed, but it’s not slow. A number of supply disruptions have caused the drop. Industrial production such as steel making has been hit by power outages. Other parts of Chinese industry such as the automotive sector...
ECONOMY
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

China RE Crisis Grows: Another Chinese Developer Defaults, Evergrande Lifeline Falls Through, Housing Market Shrinks

China Evergrande Group's debt problems are deepening as the ripple effects from its credit crisis continue to spread in China's real estate sector. Evergrande's proposed $2.6B sale of a majority stake in its property management arm to Hopson Development Holdings has officially fallen through, The New York Times reports. The deal's failure represents another closed avenue for the developer to pay off some of its $305B in debt obligations, the most for any real estate company in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Street.Com

China's Power Crisis: Zhejiang The Latest Province To Float Electricity Prices After Beijing Eases Restrictions

Zhejiang province is the latest regional government to raise electricity prices and change peak-demand hours following Beijing's announcement it would liberalise electricity pricing in response to China's power crisis. The move follows in the footsteps of the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong province, which hiked prices last month by as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy