Evergrande Crisis: Harbin In Northeastern China Readies Subsidies, Eases Presale Restrictions As Housing Market Scrambles For Stability
Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, is providing subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,497) for homebuyers under 35. The city, a provincial capital, said it would also encourage developers with good credit profiles to re-embark on presale activity sooner than allowed earlier. Such companies can now apply for presale permitswww.thestreet.com
