The Liberty Justice Center has filed suit on behalf of six nurses now suing Riverside Healthcare over his vaccine mandates. “I believe I am called to love and serve my patients, especially those who are frail and vulnerable,” Neelie Panozzo, one of the plaintiffs who has been with Riverside for 24-years, said in the statement. “I am also following my faith’s teachings when I say I cannot accept this vaccine. I am ashamed that Riverside will not respect my sincere beliefs and instead insists on firing all of its employees who sought conscience protections.”

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO