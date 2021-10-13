CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Q5: 'Ridin' Shotgun' clayshoot at Turning Point Ranch

By Submitted
Stillwater News-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurning Point Ranch is a therapeutic horsemanship center in Stillwater that serves people of all ages facing physical, mental, emotional and soci-economic challenges. People who ride and love horses tend to be outdoorsy. Getting supporters outdoors to enjoy Fall weather, friendly competition around shooting clays and the addition of a Cowboy Chuckwagon for coffee and lunch seemed like a good match. We tell them to “Have a Blast!” because “Futures are riding on your support.” The 2021 Clayshoot is Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Payne County Fairgrounds.

