CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Daily Global Market Summary - 12 October 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost major APAC equity indices closed lower, while US and European markets were mixed. US government bonds closed lower, while benchmark European bonds closed mixed. CDX-NA closed wider across IG and high yield, iTraxx-Xover was also wider, and iTraxx-Europe was flat on the day. The US dollar, natural gas, and WTI

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ihsmarkit.com

Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 25 October 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. A flurry of central bank meetings take place across the globe in the coming week, encompassing Canada, the eurozone and Japan, and we get glimpses of Q3 growthviaGDP prints from the US and the eurozone. Several key countries will also release inflation readings.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#European Union#Market Research#Government Bonds#Apac#Itraxx Europe#Ihs Markit#Nasdaq 0 1#S P#Cdx Naig#Bps 308bps#Dxy#Silver 0 7#Mac
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
ihsmarkit.com

Worldwide propylene demand to continue outpacing supply

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted worldwide propylene supply "much more significantly" than for other petrochemicals due to constraints on gasoline and diesel markets, and the resulting impact on primary supply, according to Matthew Thoelke, executive director/olefins and derivatives, EMEA at IHS Markit. This year, however, has been "very unexpected" in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ihsmarkit.com

Supply imbalances bring higher inflation and lower global economic growth

The COVID-19 pandemic, the energy transition from hydrocarbons to renewables, and related government interventions are disrupting markets around the world. Major shifts in household spending patterns, working from home, fiscal and monetary stimuli, and industry consolidation are contributing to market imbalances. With demand persistently outpacing disrupted supply, prices are rising to rebalance markets. Thus, the IHS Markit October global forecast is characterized by lower near-term output growth, higher price inflation, and earlier interest rate increases compared with the September forecast.
BUSINESS
The Press

Navitas’ common shares and warrants will begin trading on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “NVTS” and “NVTSW”.

Navitas Semiconductor to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on October 20th. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor ("Navitas") (NASDAQ: NVTS), the industry leader in GaN power ICs, announced today the completion of its business combination with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II ("Live Oak II") (NYSE: LOKB). Live Oak II stockholders overwhelmingly approved the transaction on October 12, 2021 with over 98% approval rating.
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

PMI™ as a tool for equity portfolio adjustment

Following on from our previous work (see here) related to PMI and its application in financial markets settings, this paper provides another fruitful avenue for the applicability of PMI data. We conduct a simulation exercise whereby we split investment capital of $10,000 into two separate Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) which...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy